Home

Karnataka receives 30,000 doses of the precautionary Covid vaccine

The positivity rate stands at 5.89% and Karnataka now has a total of 1,245 active Covid cases.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 21:55 IST

Bengaluru: The Karnataka health department has received 30,000 doses of the precautionary Covid vaccine.

Following the surge in Covid cases and the appearance of the JN.1 variant of the novel coronavirus, the state had last week decided to administer precautionary doses to the vulnerable groups and the elderly.

However, since the state was running out of vaccine doses, the Health minister had requested the Central government for 30,000 doses of the vaccine. The precautionary dose, which will be provided to those who have already taken two doses of vaccine, will help boost their immunity. The department had directed the district officials to prepare a list of eligible beneficiaries by looking through the data on the CoWIN portal.

State reports 296 new cases

The state on Monday reported 296 new Covid cases. As many as 5,021 tests were conducted. The positivity rate stands at 5.89% and the state now has a total of 1,245 active Covid cases. Of the 1,245 patients, 1,179 are under home isolation, 46 of them admitted to general beds, and 20 of them are being treated in ICU.

(Published 01 January 2024, 21:55 IST)
