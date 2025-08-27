Today's Horoscope – August 27, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 August 2025, 18:35 IST
Aries
You have the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 7
Taurus
Your emotions may seem misleading, but your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 5
Gemini
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome.
Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 2
Cancer
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today.
Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 3
Leo
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced, don’t overreact or go overboard. Health is good, but do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits.
Lucky colour: Lemon Lucky number: 8
Virgo
A disappointment or setback you’ve experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky colour: Copper Lucky number: 6
Libra
Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 7
Scorpio
Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and coworkers.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 4
Sagittarius
In-laws prove troublesome. Travel could prove profitable, and a chance encounter could bring someone special. Do not rush into long-range financial commitments.
Lucky colour: Coffee Lucky number: 9
Capricorn
Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while.
Lucky colour: Claret-red Lucky number: 1
Aquarius
Emotionally you won’t see things accurately. Your boss is cranky today. Avoid long trips. Your leadership attitude could be mistaken for high-handedness, so keep a low profile today.
Lucky colour: Sky-blue Lucky number: 5
Pisces
You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding is possible in the family. Life is good, if you are willing to overlook a few foibles from your partner.
Lucky colour: Opal Lucky number: 3
Amara Ramdev