<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=wpl">Women's Premier League</a> has given a lot of exciting talent in the three seasons that it has seen so far. </p><p>The WPL has provided a platform to the young women to display their talents on the big stage before representing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=india%20women">India</a>.</p><p>Players like Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur, who played a key role in India's World Cup triumph, first emerged in public eye at the WPL. Others like Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobhana and Titas Sadhu also have made it to the national squad following their WPL exploits. </p><p>The 2024 auction threw in a surprise when Kashvee Gautam, an uncapped Indian pacer became the costliest player of the season at Rs 2 crore. In the next season, Simran Sheikh attracted one of the highest bids at Rs 1.90 crore. Incidentally, it was Gujarat Giants that invested the big amount on both the occasions. </p><p>Even as several superstars go under the hammer on Thursday (November 27) in the mega auction, some exciting young cricketers could spring a few surprises. </p><p>Here are uncapped players who could attract a bidding war between multiple teams in the mega auction. </p><p>Vaishnavi Sharma is a 20-year-old left-arm spinner from Madhya Pradesh. The tweaker had a key role in India's U-19 World Cup win earlier in the year. She picked up 17 wickets in six matches at an impressive economy rate of 3.36. </p><p>Sharma carried her form into the the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025, bagging 21 wickets in nine matches to become the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. </p><p>She continued her strong performance in the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2025, picking up 12 wickets in five matches for Central Zone and ending as the second-highest wicket-taker.</p><p>Several teams could have an eye on Sharma to boost their spin department. </p><p>Vrinda Dinesh comes from Karnataka and is a top-order batter. The 24-year-old amassed 316 runs in nine innings in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025 to finish as the tournament's third-highest run-scorer. It also included an unbeaten 118 off 58 balls against Haryana.</p><p>Dinesh has also played for India A and toured Australia earlier this year. She featured in three T20s against Australia A. </p><p>She also has WPL experience, scoring 102 runs in nine innings for UP Warriorz across the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.</p><p>Prema Rawat is a leg spinner from Uttarakhand. She has featured in 32 T20 matches, picking up 38 wickets at a miserly economy rate of 5.5. </p><p>On the India A tour of Australia, the 24-year-old had seven wickets to her name in three T20s, including two three-wicket hauls. </p><p>In two 50-over games on the same tour, she picked up one wicket but played a crucial unbeaten 32 off 33 balls, helping stitch a 68-run stand with Tanuja Kanwar as India A chased down 266 with one ball left. </p><p>In the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, the spinner took six wickets in five matches for Uttarakhand.</p><p>She has played three WPL matches for RCB, picking up a solitary wicket. </p><p>At just 16 years, Deeya Yadav is one of the youngest players in the auction pool. The Haryana batter erupted on to the stage with an unbeaten 213 off 125 balls against Tripura in the U-15 Women's One-Day Trophy in 2023. </p><p>A hard-hitting right handed top order batter, Yadav is often compared to her idol and Haryana teammate Shafali Verma. </p><p>Yadav finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, smashing 298 runs in eight innings and the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, playing for North Zone, where she accumulated 151 runs in five innings. </p><p>Slightly aged than other exciting uncapped players, Nazma Khan is a 29-year-old off spinner who is in peak form. </p><p>In the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, she finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five matches, playing for North Zone. </p><p>Further, she picked up 14 wickets in eight matches in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy while representing Delhi. </p><p>Amandeep Kaur is a rare commodity in women's cricket. The left-arm wrist spinner was with MI for the last two seasons but is yet to make her debut. </p><p>The 22-year-old picked up 12 wickets in nine matches in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy for Haryana, She followed it up with another good show in the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, picking up 11 wickets in five matches for North Zone and finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker.</p>