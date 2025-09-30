Karnataka sees surge in crimes against women but 92% cases end in acquittal: NCRB

<p>Bengaluru: Crimes against women in Karnataka rose by nearly 40% between 2021 and 2023, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Last year alone, 20,336 such cases were reported from the state.</p><p>Assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act, cruelty by husband or his relatives, and abduction accounted for the largest share of complaints.</p><p>Police officials and activists said the increase reflected greater awareness and reporting rather than a sudden surge in crimes. “More women are now coming forward to file cases since we are supporting them and building confidence. We also ensure that action is initiated soon,” a senior police officer said.</p><p>However, the judicial backlog remains grim. Nearly 72,000 cases were pending trial in various courts before 2023, and another 16,000 were added that year. Of the cases disposed of in 2023, close to 92% ended in acquittals.</p><p>Activists argued that poor investigation and lack of prosecutorial commitment were key reasons for this outcome. “It has to start from the investigating officer. In many cases, officials fail to collect evidence because they don’t take such cases seriously. Public prosecutors too often lack conviction, leading to acquittals. Sensitisation is needed at every level,” said K. S. Vimala of the Janavaadi Mahila Sanghatane.</p>.India records close 4.5 lakh crimes against women in 2023: NCRB report .<p><strong>Key figures:</strong></p><p>Crime against women -</p><p>2021: 14,468</p><p>2022: 17,813</p><p>2023: 20,336</p><p><strong>Highest number of crimes - </strong></p><p>1.Assault with intent to outrage her modesty: 6,790</p><p>2.Cruelty by husband or his relatives: 3,141</p><p>3. Kidnapping and abduction: 2,327</p><p>4. Dowry prohibition act: 2,322</p><p>5.Rape: 656</p><p><strong>Police Disposal of cases -</strong></p><p>Total cases reported: 20,336</p><p>Pending investigation from previous years: 6,792</p><p>Total cases disposed off: 20,798</p><p>Cases chargesheeted: 16,888</p><p><strong>Court disposal of cases -</strong></p><p>Cases pending trial from previous years: 72,455</p><p>Cases sent for trial in 2023: 16,888</p><p>Cases disposed off by courts: 13,753</p><p>Cases convicted: 428</p><p>Cases acquitted: 12,760</p>