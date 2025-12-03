<p>Mysuru: 'Sri Moodala Baagilu Hanuma Sankalpa Maala Sankirthana Yatra' and 'Maala Visarjana', organised by Hindu Jagarana Vedike, went out peacefully amid tight police security in Srirangapatna of Mandya district on Wednesday. The Maaladhaaris attempted to enter Jama Masjid by showing Gadhe (Mace) towards it, but were prevented by police. </p><p>The Maaladhaaris began yatra near Sri Nimishamba temple in Ganjam of Srirangapatna. Priest Banu Prakash Sharma launched the yatra. They passed via Srirangapatna fort, took darshana of Moodala Baagilu Anjaneya swamy at Sri Jothir Mahadeshwara Kshanaambe temple. They chanted Sri Rama Taraka mantra near the Municipal council office circle close to Jama Masjid for about half an hour. They concluded the yatra near Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangapatna. The 'maala visarjana' was held at the ground. </p>.<p>Hundreds of Sri Hanuma Maaladadharis from Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagar and Bengaluru participated in the yatra. They waved saffron flags, flags with pictures of lord Hanuman, and hailed the slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram', 'Jain Hanuman'. Some Pro Hindu activists were dressed up like Hanuman. Several folk cultural troupes including Veeragaase and others participated in the yatra. </p><p>Buntings of yatra and saffron flags were tied on the route all through. </p><p>Mandya district police led by SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi made elaborate police security arrangements by deputing huge numbers of police personnel. They also monitored the situation through CCTV cameras which were installed and by using drone cameras.</p><p>At the public event before the yatra near Sri Nimishamba temple, President of Sri Moodala Baagilu Hanuma Maala Samithi, and Hindu Jagarana Vedike Mysuru division, Lohith V Urs said, "In 1786, Sri Moodala Baagilu Anjaneya Swamy temple was demolished and Shahi/Masjid-i-Ala/Jama Masjid/Mosque was built in its place. After that the statue of Sri Moodala Baagilu Hanumantha was installed at Sri Jothir Mahadeshwara Kshanaambe temple. There is archaeological evidence in this regard which is unearthed by experts. So the main goal of this yatra organised by Hindu Jagarana Vedike is to rebuild Moodala Baagilu Anjaneya Swamy temple and reinstall the statue of Anjaneya Swamy at its original place in Srirangapatna. We have made 'Sankalpa' and resolved to do it."</p><p>BJP Mandya district unit President Dr Indresh, Mandala President Peehalli Ramesh, BJP leaders Induvaalu Sacchidananda, Siddaramaiah, leaders of Pro Hindu organisation, Keshavamurthy, K Chandan, T Balaraju, Srujan and several other leaders participated.</p>