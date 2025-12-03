Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Sri Moodala Baagilu Hanuma Sankalpa Maala Sankirthana yatra peaceful in Srirangapatna

The Maaladhaaris began yatra near Sri Nimishamba temple in Ganjam of Srirangapatna.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 18:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 18:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMandya

Follow us on :

Follow Us