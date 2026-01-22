Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka tableau not in Republic day parade, but to be showcased at Bharat Parv event

The arrangements have been made for the state tableau to be displayed at Bharat Parv event at Red Fort ground.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 16:30 IST
Karnataka NewsRepublic DayKarnatakaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us