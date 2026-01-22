<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-news">Karnataka</a> will not feature a tableau in this year’s Republic Day parade on Monday but the state will showcase its tableau themed “Millets to Microchip,” at the Bharat Parv event.</p><p>The state wanted to showcase it's tableau, themed “Millets to Microchip,” in this year Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. However, the state the theme was not selected.</p><p>The arrangements have been made for the state tableau to be displayed at Bharat Parv event at Red Fort ground.</p>.'Despite facing oppression...': From guarantees to investments, Karnataka govt gives itself full marks.<p>Karnataka prepared it's tableau in which it showcased the state's contributions to Atmanirbhar Bharat, from agriculture and millets to advanced technology and semiconductor innovation, a statement from Karnataka Information and Public Relation said.</p><p>All tableaux which participated in parade also tae part in Bharat Parv event. This is an annual, multi-day, "mega event" organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to celebrate the "Unity in Diversity" of the nation, held from January 26th to 31st at the Red Fort.</p><p>As many as 30 tableaux from 17 states and Union Territories (UTs), and 13 Central government departments will be participating in this year’s Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on the themes: "The Mantra Of Freedom Is Vande Mataram", and "The Mantra Of Prosperity Is Aatmanirbhar Bharat".</p><p>However, states including Karnataka, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh won't be present, as the government has a tableaux rotation policy to ensures all states and UTs get a chance to participate over time.</p>