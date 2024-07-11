Karnataka: Three killed in car-canter collision at Nagamangala, Mandya dist

The other three passengers in the car Darshan, Nataraj and Vijay Kumar have been seriously injured. While one has been shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, other two injured are being treated at Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences.

It is said that they were travelling to Mysuru from Holalkere in the car, when the mishap occurred.

Nagamangala police have visited the spot. Post mortem was conducted at the taluk hospital and bodies were handed over to the family members.