Karnataka to carry out panchayat polls in May-June: State Election Commission

<p>Bengaluru: Panchayat elections in Karnataka will be held in May or June, the State Election Commission announced on Monday, adding that the calendar of events for the much-delayed polls will be finalised once the state government completes the delimitation of boundaries and reservation matrix. </p>.<p>Briefing reporters, State Election Commissioner G S Sangreshi said the preparation of electoral rolls for the panchayat elections would not take much time as the commission would be using the same rolls used for assembly polls. </p>.<p>"Elections are due in close to 6,000 panchayats across the state. Both taluk and zilla panchayats have had no elections in the last five years. Now, we are prepared to hold the elections to all panchayats at once in May or June," he said. </p><p>The commission can meet the timeline provided the government completes delimitation and reservation matrix. </p>.<p>Sangreshi said the government had assured the High Court of Karnataka on completing both these exercises by January 30. "The government had sought extra time twice to complete delimitation as panchayat areas were merged into the jurisdiction of municipal corporations. We are hopeful of conducting the elections in May or June," he said. </p>.<p>Other than the panchayat elections, which are known as rural local bodies, elections are also due for 192 urban local bodies (ULBs). Sangreshi promised that the commission would hold elections to these corporations in the same period. "The election will be held soon after SSLC and PUC exams," he said. </p>