Karnataka to experience dry weather and heat wave conditions till April 5

For April 6, the IMD has forecast light rainfall in isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru districts of Karnataka, whereas the remaining districts of the state are likely to experience dry weather.
On April 7, light rainfall is likely at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mandya and Mysuru districts and the possibility of dry weather in the remaining districts.
On April 8, the IMD has predicted the possibility of light rainfall in isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad, Koppal, Raichur, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Mysuru districts, while dry weather very likely in the remaining districts.
“Hot and Humid conditions very likely to prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru and Tumakuru districts during next three days,” it said.