Karnataka to formulate new policy, set up task force to prevent female foeticides

Belagavi, Karnataka: The Karnataka government is taking measures to prevent female foeticides, including amending the concerned legislations, formulating a new policy and setting up a State-level task force, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Along with creating awareness in the society, the government also wants to create a fear of law among people, against indulging in such heinous acts, he said.

A CID probe has already been ordered to probe such incidents, Rao said.