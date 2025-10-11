Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to invest Rs 1,000 crore to build innovation clusters

"Karnataka has evolved into one of the most disruptive innovation hubs in the world, powering breakthroughs from agritech to aerospace," said Priyank Kharge.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 21:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 21:43 IST
KarnatakaPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us