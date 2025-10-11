Karnataka to invest Rs 1,000 crore to build innovation clusters

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka will invest Rs 1,000 crore to build innovation clusters across Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, said IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, as the government looks to take growth beyond Bengaluru.</p>.<p>"Karnataka has evolved into one of the most disruptive innovation hubs in the world, powering breakthroughs from agritech to aerospace. We are not just an investment destination but the global knowledge and skill capital," said Priyank at the India Innovation Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Bengaluru on Friday.</p>.<p>At the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit, the government will unveil the Future Makers track to showcase 20,000 startups and launch a Rs 100 crore fund to identify India’s top 50 AI companies, Kharge said.</p>.<p>"Karnataka today is not competing with other states. We are competing with ourselves to create global solutions through innovation, skills and political will," he said.</p>.<p>With 40% of India’s R&D talent, 30% of all Global Capability Centres and 48 of the country’s 110 unicorns, Karnataka drives the nation’s digital economy.</p>.Bengaluru traffic a ‘good problem to have’ because we are growing: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge.<p>"Our ecosystem leads globally in AI skill penetration and R&D output, ranking among the top five AI cities worldwide. What sets us apart is our 3P model of People, Policy and Participation, which ensures every stakeholder, from academia to entrepreneurs, has a voice in shaping growth," he added.</p>.<p>Delivering the special address, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development & Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka, emphasised that innovation must be viewed as the very core of enterprise and policy alike.</p>.<p>She underscored Karnataka’s commitment to fostering such an ecosystem through proactive policy support, partnerships and programmes that translate ideas into scalable outcomes, reinforcing the state’s position as India’s innovation epicentre.</p>.<p>Quote - Karnataka today is not competing with other states. We are competing with ourselves to create global solutions through innovation skills and political will - Priyank Kharge IT/BT Minister \n\n</p>