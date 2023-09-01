Karnataka to present ground realities to Cauvery authorities before approaching SC: D K Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters, he said the situation is very bleak, pointing out: "There are no rains. We expected some rains. It had only rained in Bengaluru yesterday, but no rains in Cauvery basin. I hope they will visit, look at the situation with their own eyes and make a decision."

Further noting that opposition parties are demanding that the government stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu, the Deputy CM said, "I have consulted legal experts and the Advocate General and they have advised us to submit the ground situation before the authorities -- as they are a technical team -- before going to the Supreme Court,"

"We will place the ground situation with data of water level at Krishna Raja Sagara, Kabini and Hemavati (reservoirs) before both the committee and the authority, after that we will look at the option of going before the Supreme Court," he said.