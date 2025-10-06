<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to restrict 'VIP culture' during the Hassanamba festival in order to make it more people-friendly this time, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Monday. </p><p>Gowda, who is the minister in charge of the Hassan district, said this after chairing a meeting with elected representatives and officials to discuss the Hassanamba temple festival between October 10 and 22. </p><p>"People are fed up with the 'VIP culture', which we want to end," Gowda told a news conference. He said VIP escorts created nuisance last year. </p><p>"This time, escorts will be allowed for the Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, High Court Justice, Supreme Court Justices and the former prime minister," Gowda said. </p><p>The minister said lawmakers, ministers, judges, sportspersons and film stars should inform authorities in advance via email or phone about their visit to the Hassanamba temple. "The district administration will arrange a vehicle for such persons. No private vehicle is allowed. Also, only four family members will be permitted," Gowda said. </p>.Karnataka to lose Rs 85K crore per year if GST rationalisation comes in: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda .<p><strong>Passes</strong></p><p>Gowda said two categories of passes will be issued - Rs 300 and Rs 1,000. "One person will be allowed per pass. Passholders will also get prasada. Passholders will be allowed into the temple between 7.30 am to 10 am. A total of 1,000 passes will be issued daily," Gowda said. "Those coming with escorts will be allowed between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm," he added. </p><p>According to Gowda, 25 lakh people are expected to visit the Hassanamba temple this time. "In 2021, one lakh people came. In 2022, three lakh. In 2023, six lakh. Last year, there were 20 lakh visitors," he said, adding that the district administration has made preparations to ensure smooth management. </p><p>A total of 2,000 police personnel will be deployed. "We're installing 280 surveillance cameras as well as drones. All of them will have AI-enabled technology. There won't be any scope for untoward incidents," Gowda said. </p>