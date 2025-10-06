Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to restrict 'VIP culture' during Hassanamba festival: Krishna Byre Gowda

The minister said lawmakers, ministers, judges, sportspersons and film stars should inform authorities in advance via email or phone about their visit to the Hassanamba temple.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 16:46 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKrishna Byre GowdaVIP

Follow us on :

Follow Us