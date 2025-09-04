<p>The Congress government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> has recommended to the State Election Commission (SEC) the use of ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for all future local body polls.</p><p>Speaking on this, Law & Parliamentary Affairs<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hk-patil"> H K Patil </a>said, "Of late, citizens have noticed variations in electoral rolls. Many complaints have been lodged. EVMs are losing trustworthiness. In this backdrop, the Cabinet has decided to recommended doing away with EVMs for local body polls."</p><p>"SEC is an independent body that functions under state law," says Patil. </p>.Karnataka BJP aims to turn the tables on Congress, lashes out over 'vote theft' amid Siddaramaiah's remark on 1991 polls.<p>“In the next 15 days, all rules and necessary legal changes will be made,” he says.</p><p>“This is our recommendation. Once the government frames the rules, it’ll be binding on the SEC to follow them,” Patil says.</p><p>The Cabinet has also decided to authorise the SEC to 'prepare, revise and, if necessary, redo' the electoral rolls for local body polls, Patil said.</p><p>“At present, electoral rolls prepared by the Election Commission are used, " he added. </p>