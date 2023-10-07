Karnataka to tweak law on compulsory rural service for doctors?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday is learnt to have discussed the idea of amending the law that requires students passing out of medical schools in Karnataka to serve one year compulsorily in rural areas.
The government is discussing a proposal to restrict the compulsory rural service to the existing vacancies.
If this comes through, it will be a significant climbdown in the law that carries a penalty of Rs 15-30 lakh on medical graduates who refuse to work in rural areas.
Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior officials to discuss this.
Under the Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses Act, all MBBS, postgraduate and super specialty graduates must serve one year compulsorily in government healthcare institutions in rural areas as junior residents.
"The proposal is to take MBBS graduates & post graduates for rural service to the extent of available vacancies," a senior officer said.
Apparently, more than 3,000 medical students have registered for the one-year compulsory rural service whereas the number of vacant posts is 1,900. In order to cut costs, the finance department wants the number of rural service candidates to be proportional to the vacancies.
"The government pays a monthly salary of more than 62,000. It is becoming a burden," the officer said, adding that the annual expenditure is Rs 250 crore.
"Those who do not take up rural service are required to be penalised. But if the government itself doesn't insist, then students will be let go. This will require amending the Act," the officer explained.
The Siddaramaiah-led finance department advised the health department to amend the law to say that the government reserves the right to deploy doctors depending upon vacancies.
A health department official said the idea needs some more discussion. Another meeting is scheduled with Siddaramaiah next week, the official added.