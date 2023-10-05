Karnataka tops list of cities with clean air

In this report, Respirer Reports, an initiative of Respirer Living Sciences, analyses two sets of air quality data. The first is government’s PM2.5 data for past one year (1 October, 2022 to 30 September, 2023) to track improvement in air quality over the previous year in NCR and other cities listed in the National Clean Air Programme. The other is PM2.5 data during winter, roughly October–March when pollution levels rise.