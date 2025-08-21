<p>Kalaburagi/Bengaluru: The results of the much-anticipated elections to five town panchayats (TPs) on Wednesday. The Congress clinched two urban local bodies - Kalagi and Kadaba. The ruling party, however, suffered a setback in Vemgal-Kurugal town panchayat in Kolar district, where BJP-JD(S) combine registered a convincing win.</p>.<p>Of the 17 wards in Vemgal-Kurugal panchayat, the BJP-JD(S) combine won in 10 wards. The Congress managed to win six wards, while an independent emerged victorious in one ward.</p>.<p>Vemgal-Kurugal panchayat saw its first election to the TP after the gram panchayat was upgraded. The elections to Vemgal TP was seen as a prestige battle between Kothur Manjunath and MLC M L Anil Kumar of Congress and Varthur Prakash and C M R Srinath of BJP-JD(S) combine.</p>.Nitish extends JD(U)'s support to NDA's vice-presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan.<p>At Kharges' home district of Kalaburagi, Congress managed to stave off a stiff challenge from BJP to win Kalagi TP polls. The Congress won six of 11 seats, while BJP bagged 5. </p>.<p>In Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada, Congress recorded a resounding win in TP elections. The party clinched eight out of 13 wards, while BJP won in five wards. The BJP managed to win Ajjampur TP polls, with six out of 11 wards.</p>.<p>Voters of Rattihalli T (Haveri district) gave a fractured mandate. The Congress emerged single largest party, winning seven seats in the 15-member House.</p>.<p>The Congress won the bye-election to a ward in Sirwar TP, while BJP managed to clinch a ward in Nidagundi TP that went to bypoll. An independent won a bypoll to a ward in Ugar Khurd TMC. </p>