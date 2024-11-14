Karnataka: Udupi excise police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 15 lakh

<p>Udupi: Udupi excise police raided two houses in Abyanadka village near Bola in Karkala taluk and seized 2,360.850 litres of Goa liquor in 272 boxes worth Rs 15 lakh on Thusday.</p><p>Excise officials acting on a tip off raided `Avani Nilaya' owned by one Avinash Malli and Marimaru Guthu. Avinash Malli, serving as president of Gramina Congress Samiti and Prashanth Suvarna of Adi Udupi have gone into hiding. Two separate cases had been registered and police have launched a search for the accused men.</p><p>The raids to the houses were conducted under the direction of Mangaluru division Excise Joint Commissioner Dr C H Balakrishna and Udupi district excise deputy commissioner Bindushree.</p>