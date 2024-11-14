Home
Karnataka: Udupi excise police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 15 lakh

The raids to the houses were conducted under the direction of Mangaluru division Excise Joint Commissioner Dr C H Balakrishna and Udupi district excise deputy commissioner Bindushree.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 18:20 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 18:20 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsLiquorUdupi

