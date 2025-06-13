<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka's Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara inaugurated the Special Action Force (SAF) established to tackle communal incidents and restore peace and harmony in the communally sensitive districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga, in Mangaluru on Friday.</p><p>Headquartered in Mangaluru, the SAF will comprise three companies—one in each district—and will be led by Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy, under the guidance of IGP (Western Range) Amit Singh.</p>.Mangaluru police arrest six youths for spreading hatred, disrupting communal harmony online.<p>Parameshwara stated that the SAF is the first of its kind in the country, specifically created to address communal issues. SAF personnel will be tasked with gathering intelligence on hate speech, inflammatory activities, and communal disturbances. </p><p>Their responsibilities will include developing an early warning system through surveillance and human intelligence, undertaking confidence-building measures, identifying and monitoring radicalisation, and coordinating the deployment of force during incidents of communal violence under the supervision of the IGP (Western Range). The minister said that it is a striking force and will have no powers to investigate cases. </p>.Policeman injured in stone pelting in Sedam taluk.<p>"Dakshina Kannada is a developed district, known for its educational institutions and tourist attractions. However, in recent times, there has been a rise in communal incidents that incite religious sentiments and threaten not only the region but also the state as a whole," said Parameshwara.</p><p>"Immediately after assuming office as Home Minister, I visited Mangaluru and directed the then Commissioner of Police, Kuldeep Kumar Jain, to form an Anti-Communal Wing using the existing staff. The wing successfully curtailed communal incidents. However, following three recent murders in the district, I decided a dedicated Special Action Force was necessary to take stringent action and restore peace and harmony. Personnel from the Anti Naxal Force who are trained in combat and intelligence gathering have been deployed for the SAF," said the minister. </p><p>He added, "I'm confident in the success of the SAF. Other districts in the state may not require such a force at present. If needed, the strength of SAF will be expanded. Our aim is to ensure that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga become a true ‘Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota’ (Garden of peace for all communities). When peace prevails in DK and Udupi, it will be reflected in the entire state."</p><p>DG&IGP MA Saleem remarked that the SAF will consist of three companies, each with 78 personnel and officers, along with 15 additional personnel stationed in Mangaluru. “The SAF is an ambitious project of the state government to restore communal harmony and peace. The police will not tolerate any anti-social activities,” he asserted.</p> <p><strong>SAF strength:</strong></p><p>DIGP – 1</p><p>DySP (Civil) – 1</p><p>Assistant Commandant – 1</p><p>PI/RPI – 4</p><p>PSI/RSI/SI – 16</p><p>CHC – 60</p><p>CPC/APC – 150</p><p>Other staff– 15</p>