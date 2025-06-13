Menu
Karnataka unveils Special Action Force to tackle communal incidents

Headquartered in Mangaluru, the SAF will comprise three companies—one in each district.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 09:25 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 09:25 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaParameshwaraPoliceMangaluru

