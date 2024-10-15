Home
karnataka

Karnataka Valmiki funds misused to bribe Bellary LS voters with Rs 200 each: ED

The federal agency had filed its first charge sheet in this case last month before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru listing Nagendra as the accused no. 1
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 12:50 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 12:50 IST
KarnatakaEDChargesheetBellaryValmiki communityvotes for cashB NagendraBellary Lok Sabha seat

