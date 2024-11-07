Karnataka Waqf row: JPC chairperson suspects administrative intervention

<p>Hubballi: The Chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, who received more than 70 grievances from farmers and general public in the City on Thursday, questioned the possibility of the properties of farmers, mutts, archaeological sites being flagged as Waqf properties without the involvement of administrative officers.</p><p>The JPC head visited Hubballi before heading to Vijayapura and met various delegations in the City. The BJP fact-finding committee headed by chairman Govind Karjol, Legislative Assembly Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad, Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik, farmers from Dharwad, Haveri, Belagavi, Gadag and other districts submitted their grievances.</p><p>Pal said after receiving grievances, they are meeting everyone to get comprehensive information and know the details. "This serious problem has arisen in Karnataka in the last one month. We will include all these details in the report," he said. </p><p>He noticed that Waqf’s name was added to the property records of mutts which were hundreds of years old, as well as to historical monuments, and farmers' land. </p>.Let Waqf Board claim luxury hotels, name them as its assets: Karnataka Congress MLA.<p>"Records of rights are being changed. How is it possible to change records without involvement of administration, officials", he questioned.</p><p>"After issuing notices, the government directed the revenue department not to act further. But it is a temporary solution, which needs to be addressed. For all these record changes and confusion who is responsible. The problem is not only seen in Hubballi, the same can be found in Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and other districts in the state," he said.</p><p>"Farmers and house owners who have been residing for more than 50 years are now facing the issue. It is noticed that without any document Waqf has been claiming properties, and the victims who go to tribunal are losing their properties", the JPC chairman said. </p><p>“JPC will consider all these applications seriously and go through them. We will prepare a report and submit it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The government of India has been thinking how the victims can be protected,” he said.</p><p>MPs Tejasvi Surya and Govind Karjol, Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chaluvadi Narayana Swamy, MLAs Mahesh Tenginkai, M R Patil Harish Poonja and others were also present.</p>