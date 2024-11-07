Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Waqf row: JPC chairperson suspects administrative intervention

The JPC Chairperson received over 70 grievances from farmers over the matter.
Arunkumar Huralimath
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 07:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 07:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaJPCWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us