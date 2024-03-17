Karnataka will witness Assembly polls within 6 months of Lok Sabha elections, claims BJP's Kateel

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has claimed that an Assembly election will be held in Karnataka within six months after the Lok Sabha election concludes.
"The BJP has completed all pre poll preparations by holding meetings of the booth committee presidents, booth level agents and party workers at all levels. The meetings of BJP Shakti kendra and Maha Shakti kendra too have been completed. BJP candidate from DK Lok Sabha constituency Capt Brijesh Chowta has already completed one round of visits to all the assembly constituencies in the district," he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.
"We held a meeting to chalk out a plan for the next 40 days. We are confident that Capt Chowta will win the election by breaking previous records,” Kateel exuded confidence in the candidate.
On a query on K S Eshwarappa, the senior leader said that party veterans will soon sort out the issue.
On dissent within the BJP in DK district, Kateel said, "We will overcome all the minor issues that are common in political parties. All the party workers are united to work for Bharat Mata and will work towards the victory and PM Modi," he added.
"I am fully involved in the party work. I will dedicate more time for our constituency and also work in Kerala following the directions of party senior leaders. I will work towards the victory of the party candidate Capt Chowta and will ensure that he wins with a margin of more than three lakh votes in Dakshina Kannada," he said.
(Published 17 March 2024, 17:22 IST)