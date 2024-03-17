Karnataka will witness Assembly polls within 6 months of Lok Sabha elections, claims BJP's Kateel

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has claimed that an Assembly election will be held in Karnataka within six months after the Lok Sabha election concludes.

"The BJP has completed all pre poll preparations by holding meetings of the booth committee presidents, booth level agents and party workers at all levels. The meetings of BJP Shakti kendra and Maha Shakti kendra too have been completed. BJP candidate from DK Lok Sabha constituency Capt Brijesh Chowta has already completed one round of visits to all the assembly constituencies in the district," he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.