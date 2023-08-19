Karnataka: Woman attempts to murder husband by feeding poison-laced upma

A woman allegedly attempted to murder her husband to get hold of his property by serving him upma (uppit) laced with poison at Gorebal village in Savadatti taluk. The victim, who was in an unconscious state, has been admitted to KIMS, Hubballi for treatment. Pets in the home which had eaten the upma, have died.

Savakka Ningappa Hamani, resident of Gorebal in Savadatti, wanted to acquire two acres of land in the name of her husband Ningappa Pakeerappa Hamani. She, on August 11, at about 8.30 pm, served Ningappa upma laced with poison with an intention to murder him at his residence. She was instigated by her brother Pakeerappa Lakshman Sindogi for the act.