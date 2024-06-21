Karnataka: Youth succumbs to accident injuries sustained a month ago

Mangaluru: A youth injured during an accident in Kulashekhar succumbed on Wednesday.

The youth has been recognised as Nikhil, a resident of Kulshekhar. On May 22, Nikhil fell from the two-wheeler while on the way to his home and injured his right ankle.

As the injury worsened, he availed treatment as an outpatient in Wenlock Hospital on June 13. When the pain did not subside, he availed treatment at SDM Hospital in Ujire on June 15.

Again, he got himself admitted as an in-patient at Wenlock hospital on the following morning. But Nikhil without responding to the treatment died on Wednesday. Based on a complaint by his relative Akash, a case has been filed at Mangaluru City South (Traffic) police station.