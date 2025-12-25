<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw </a>has thanked the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> for “acknowledging the success” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make-in-India programme.</p><p>Vaishnaw was responding to a Facebook post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who praised Congress ruled Karnataka’s business ecosystem, on Apple’s supplier Foxconn hiring thousands of workers for a factory in Devanahalli.</p><p>"30,000 staff hired in just 8 months-the fastest factory ramp-up seen in India so far," Rahul wrote. </p>.H D Kumaraswamy requests Ashwini Vaishnaw not to close down Mysuru unit of CBC.<p>“This is not just a statistic, but transformative job creation. What makes it even more powerful is that the unit is largely women-led, with around 80% women, most aged 19-24, and for many, this is their first job," Rahul posted.</p><p>"Karnataka is setting an example by creating an ecosystem where manufacturing can grow at this scale and speed. This is the India we must build: jobs with dignity, and opportunities for all," he wrote.</p>.<p>Responding to this, Vaishnaw in his post on X credited the success of Modi’s Make In India policy.</p><p>"Thanks @RahulGandhi for acknowledging the success of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s ‘Make in India’ programme. As you have noted, we are becoming a producer economy as we implement our PM’s vision," Vaishnaw said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Taiwanese electronics major Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (Foxconn) set up a new iPhone assembly facility in Devanahalli near Bengaluru within just eight to nine months. It recruited close to 30,000 employees at its 300-acre facility.</p><p>Meanwhile, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge in his earlier post on X credited the state government policy for Foxconn's new Apple iPhone unit at Devanahalli with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.</p><p>"30,000 jobs created in just 8 months, the fastest ramp-up by any factory in India. 50,000 job target by 2026. 80% women workforce. 6 weeks of training before deployment on the shopfloor. Over 80% of production meant for exports, firmly plugging Karnataka into Apple’s global supply chain," Kharge posted.</p><p>Karnataka is India’s leading ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing), investment hub and a major chip design cluster. The state accounts for 50 per cent of India’s electronic product companies, 40 per cent of electronic design and 10 per cent of national electronics output, he said.</p><p>"Anchored by our robust ESDM Policy, we are creating a powerhouse ecosystem for electronics design and high-volume manufacturing," Kharge posted.</p>