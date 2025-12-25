Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka’s business ecosystem or PM's vision? Credit tussle over Foxconn factory ramp-up

Rahul said Karnataka is setting an example by creating an ecosystem where manufacturing can grow at this scale and speed, to this Vaishnaw credited the success to Modi’s Make In India policy.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 07:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 07:30 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawKarnataka NewsRahul GandhiKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us