Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's Congress govt auctioning posts, says Pralhad Joshi

On similar allegations by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Joshi said, 'He might have more information about this as he is into state politics'.
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 10:13 IST

Follow Us

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in the State is auctioning posts for officials.

"A lot of irregularities are taking place in transfers. Posts are being sold and transfers are being made without any criteria. Some officials have informed me that postings are being given through an auction-like process, and those who give maximum money are given posts," he said.

Commenting on similar allegations by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Joshi said, "He might have more information about this as he is into state politics".

Joshi also alleged that anti-social, anti-Hindu, and criminal forces get the confidence of being protected by the government whenever Congress comes to power.

They become active and they don't hesitate to do such acts whenever the Congress comes to power, he said.

Opining that 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme of the State government to supply free electricity has raised several confusions, Joshi said. People are observing and they will need answers, he added.

On Rahul Gandhi's case

In the wake of the Supreme Court staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname defamation case, Joshi said the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would take a suitable decision about Rahul's membership as per law.

"Speaker is impartial, and the matter is in his domain," he said.

"All the decisions in this case were made by the courts, and we can't make political comments. As far as I know, he is not acquitted. The court has also clearly said Rahul speaking irresponsibly like that was wrong. He was repeatedly asked in the trial court whether he would withdraw his statement and end the matter, but he said no," Joshi said.

In the wake of former BJP minister Araga Jnanendra's objectionable remarks against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Joshi said he would tell Jnanendra not to speak so.

"It was not correct, he should not have spoken so," Joshi added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 August 2023, 10:10 IST)
BJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsPralhad JoshiH D Kumaraswamy

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT