Karnataka's gram panchayat elects transgender person as its president

“Anjinamma has been involved in social works for the last two decades and she is sincerer in her work. So, the villagers agreed that she can help the village in its development and voted for her,” said Sangeetha Kuberappa, a resident of Choranur village.

Speaking to DH, Anjinamma credited her victory to the villagers. “I was reluctant to contest the elections. But the village elders asked me to contest and they ensured my victory,” she said and added that her victory explains the maturity of the villagers who have accepted a transgender person as their representative.

“I will strive to bring development works to the gram panchayat. The residents deserve better drinking water facilities, street lights, roads and other basic facilities. Will coordinate with officials and MLAs to bring funds for the gram panchayat,” she said and added that she would also work towards empowerment of members of her community (transgender).

Abdul Sab Khadri, Panchayat Development Officer, said all the 19 members of the gram panchayat unanimously decided to elect Anjinamma as GP president.