Karnataka's Shikaripur Morarji school students to attend New Delhi R-Day as guests

<p>Shivamogga: Two class 10 students of Morarji Desai Residential School at Churchigundi in Shikaripur taluk --- M S Yashavath and Shankar --- will participate in the 77th Republic Day programme, to be held at the Red Fort in New Delhi on January 26, as guests.</p>.<p>This is the only school in Karnataka that has won a national-level competition organised by NITI Aayog.</p>.<p>Second division assistant M V Tejaswi Kumar, who guided the students, and Principal Suma B S will fly to Delhi soon to be part of the event. They can sit with the guests and watch the parade at the Republic Day programme.</p>.Bengaluru bookshops see surge in demand for Constitution and rights-related books ahead of Republic Day.<p>They are scheduled to meet Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan.</p>.<p>Through NITI Aayog, Atal Tinkering Labs have been set up in 10,000 government and private schools in the country. Students are selected for the Republic Day programme based on the quality of the projects undertaken in the lab.</p>.<p>Using the lab in the school, the students have prepared a ‘multi-purpose agricultural equipment machine’ in which 12 agricultural equipment, including sowing machines, pesticide spraying, drip irrigation and other equipment have been installed in a single machine.</p>.<p>Out of 10,000 projects, 1,000 schools were selected in the first phase, and this school secured 86th position. Later, the project was reviewed by the Engineering College in Jaipur. Later, it was selected as the best project in Karnataka.</p>.<p>Mangaluru-based Nitte Engineering College has been entrusted with the responsibility of expanding the project in the presence of the students from February 16 to 18. </p>.Republic Day 2026: Navy, states and ministries present tableau displays.<p>The Morarji School students, teachers and parents have congratulated the students for their achievement.</p>.<p>MP B Y Raghavendra said the achievement of the students is a source of inspiration for other students.</p>.<p>“The good use of the Atal Tinkering Lab has brought me joy. I will try to expand the laboratory to more schools in the district,” he said. </p>.<p>Principal Suma told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the lab was set up in the school in 2020. Tejaswi Kumar, who has done a PhD, is interested in developing ideas into models, she added.</p>