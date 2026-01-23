Menu
Karnataka's Shikaripur Morarji school students to attend New Delhi R-Day as guests

They are scheduled to meet Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 02:10 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 02:10 IST
Republic DayKarnatakaNew Delhi

