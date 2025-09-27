Karwar tourism flourishes despite challenges

<p>Karwar: Despite several challenges such as dilapidated roads, damaged facilities along the coastline, and strict regulatory restrictions affecting the hospitality sector, the district is steadily making progress in tourism.</p><p>Known for its historical sites, religious centres, beautiful beaches, pristine waterfalls, and lush green natural beauty, the district is witnessing a steady increase in the number of tourists visiting annually.</p><p>“Five years ago, the district received an average of 65 to 70 lakh tourists per year. During the two years of the Covid-19 lockdown and due to strict regulations, tourist arrivals had decreased. However, in the past three years, the numbers have risen significantly, reaching between 1 crore and 1.96 crore annually,” said Tourism Department Deputy Director Mangalgowri Bhat.</p><p>“The number of water adventure activities, resorts, and homestays has increased. There is widespread promotion of the district’s tourist spots outside the region. Tourists from Bengaluru and other states have been visiting more during weekends, year-end, and summer vacations,” she added.</p><p>Tourism experts Anil Patnekar and Vinay Nayak said, “In the neighbouring state of Goa, which is famous for tourism, hotel and homestay rental rates, as well as food prices, have increased considerably. There are complaints about rising costs for tourists. Due to this, trekkers and other tourists are increasingly attracted to the appealing beaches of the Uttara Kannada district instead of Goa.”</p><p>They said, “The district has even more beautiful beaches than Goa. However, compared to Goa, there is a lack of facilities here. Facilities at the beaches must be improved for tourists. Along with repairing the roads in the district, restrictions on visiting waterfalls should be lifted to provide easier access and better experiences,” they added.</p><p><strong>CRZ relaxation</strong> </p><p>Tourism experts from the coastal region believe that the coastal area’s contribution to the tourism sector is significant. However, attracting more tourists is being hindered by the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, which restrict the renovation of homestays or resorts and the construction of sheds and kiosks during tourist seasons. In contrast, the neighbouring state of Goa is seeing increased tourist attraction due to the absence of such stringent regulations.</p><p>Speaking to DH, Mangalgowri Bhat said, “The government is moving forward with implementing a separate tourism policy for the coastal region. In this context, during a meeting held a few months ago, representatives from the coastal region submitted their opinions calling for relaxation of CRZ rules,” she added.</p>