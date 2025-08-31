Menu
KEA announces results for second round of counselling

Since the second round of the seat allotment process for medical courses has been delayed at the national level, KEA has decided to go ahead with admissions for UGCET candidates.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 02:45 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 02:45 IST
