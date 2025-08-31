<p class="bodytext">The Karnataka Examinations’ Authority (KEA) has finally announced the results of its second round of counselling for professional courses, including engineering programmes. KEA has directed students to report to the colleges where they have been allotted seats by September 3.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, results of the second round of counselling for medical and dental programmes will be announced only once the Medical Counselling Committee has declared the results. “Until the committee declares its results, students allotted seats to medical and dental courses will not be allowed to exercise Choice Options,” noted KEA Executive Director H Prasanna in a press statement.</p>.Karnataka records small dip in school enrolment in 2024-25 academic year.<p class="bodytext">Since the second round of the seat allotment process for medical courses has been delayed at the national level, KEA has decided to go ahead with admissions for UGCET candidates. In fact, the KEA has come up with four types of Choice Options to help the candidates. Students opting for Choice 1 or Choice 2 type of seats are mandated to pay the prescribed fee by September 2, besides reporting to their respective colleges by September 3. In view of the paucity of time, colleges have been instructed to stay open on Sundays and public holidays.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Candidates failing to make a selection will be eliminated from the process at this round, and will not be permitted to participate again. KEA has asked students to make, and confirm their choice by selecting one of the four options.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">What are the options?</p>.<p class="bodytext">l<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Choice One: Candidates must pay the fee, and join the college in which they have been allotted a seat</p>.<p class="bodytext">l<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Choice Two: Candidates must pay the fee but have the option to change the college if they get an upgrade</p>.<p class="bodytext">l<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Choice Three: Candidates must pay a deposit of Rs 10,000 as a precautionary measure*</p>.<p class="bodytext">l<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Choice Four: Candidates must leave the CET counselling process</p>.<p class="bodytext">l<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Not applicable for BSc (Nursing), BPO, BPT and allied health science programmes</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Medical seats</p>.<p class="bodytext">Once the Medical Counselling Committee announces its results, candidates who have secured a seat in a Karnataka college who also obtain a seat in the All-India counselling process will be permitted to exit. In such a scenario, the vacated seats will be made available in the counselling process in the same round. “This will give candidates a chance to secure a better seat than the one they have been allotted,” said Prasanna.</p>