Keep enough stock of seeds, fertilisers, CM Siddaramaiah tells district officials

With the state receiving above-normal pre-monsoon showers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday directed district administrations to take precautionary measures, including release of regular bulletins on stock position of fertilisers and seeds, to prevent a Haveri-like situation.
Siddaramaiah was speaking at a video conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of zilla panchayats of all districts to review the monsoon preparedness besides drought relief activities, along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other Cabinet colleagues here.
Recalling the farmers’ protest over shortage of fertilisers that had turned violent in Haveri district in 2009, the CM told reporters that the DCs and CEOs must take steps to announce availability of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds in their respective jurisdictions in order to avoid a panic situation.
“At present, we have a stock of fertilisers that is sufficient for the next three months. Our farmers must know about the stock position regularly, so that they don’t panic,” he said.
He said pre-monsoon showers in May have been above normal in the range of 40-60 per cent.
“Monsoon is likely to be above normal this time. Sowing of seeds has begun in some districts. Sowing in about 68,000 hectares out of the total 2.95 lakh hectares is already completed. It will commence in full swing by June,” he said.
The DCs and CEOs must remain in touch with the India meteorological department (IMD) to monitor the rain situation.
“Officials should take up pre-monsoon measures like dredging, removal of obstruction for the flow of water to tanks, rivers and other water bodies, besides precautionary measures at places prone to flooding,” he said. The CM said the government had provided drought aid of Rs 2,000 each to about 34 lakh farmers and the Rs 3,454 crore released by the Centre under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) funds had also been distributed to them.
Published 23 May 2024, 21:30 IST