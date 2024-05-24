Keep enough stock of seeds, fertilisers, CM Siddaramaiah tells district officials

“Officials should take up pre-monsoon measures like dredging, removal of obstruction for the flow of water to tanks, rivers and other water bodies, besides precautionary measures at places prone to flooding,” he said. The CM said the government had provided drought aid of Rs 2,000 each to about 34 lakh farmers and the Rs 3,454 crore released by the Centre under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) funds had also been distributed to them.