Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kerala CM shouldn’t poke his nose in our affairs: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

Parameshwara told reporters that the government was focused on rehabilitation and welfare.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 20:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 20:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKeralaG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us