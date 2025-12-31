<p>Bengaluru: The government has decided to provide alternative housing to families evicted from Kogilu Layout, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday, asserting that the move was aimed at resolving hardships faced by affected residents and not driven by political motives.</p>.<p>Parameshwara told reporters that the government was focused on rehabilitation and welfare. “We are trying to solve the problems faced by these families. Governments have taken similar initiatives to rehabilitate displaced families in the past too,” he said.</p>.<p>Responding sharply to comments made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the eviction drive, Parameshwara said leaders from neighbouring states should refrain from interfering in Karnataka’s internal matters.</p>.Officials told to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Karnataka.<p>“The Kerala chief minister should not poke his nose into the affairs of Karnataka. Do we interfere when Kerala faces issues?” he said.</p>.<p>On concerns raised about the presence of Bangladeshi nationals among displaced families, the home mnister said the government would conduct an investigation.</p>.<p>“The central government can also verify,” he said. </p>