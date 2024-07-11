KFCC revisits film tourism model to promote Karnataka’s destinations

The chamber has sought from the government the introduction of a single-window system for approvals to shoot on locations and a subsidy for producers who promote the destinations through their films. These are among the demands placed by KFCC ahead of the upcoming tourism policy (2024-29).

A department official told DH that the work on compiling a list of the 100 destinations is underway with a focus on “Western Ghats, beaches, hills, waterfalls, dams, local crafts and cuisine.”

Filmmakers DH spoke to said obtaining permission to shoot in airports, railway stations and inside the trains involves “tedious paperwork”. The processes get more cumbersome with heritage sites managed by the state and central governments.

N M Suresh, president, KFCC, said films can also promote some of the state’s 25,000 heritage monuments. “The Kannada film industry produces more than 200 films a year. Films can promote the heritage structures and attract international film studios to shoot in the state,” he said. The KFCC president said the department can collaborate with agencies in Mumbai and Hyderabad to establish contact with these studios.

Film tourism, as an idea, has had a stop-start progress in the state. The Karnataka tourism policy 2020-25 highlights fiscal incentives offered to filmmakers who showcase top destinations on national and international platforms.

The creation of an online single-window mechanism for approvals and clearances "shall be pursued", the policy says. Under its 2018 film tourism policy, the state announced incentives of up to Rs 2.5 crore to filmmakers who promote popular destinations through their films.

Sharing a location-scouting experience in Singapore, a Bengaluru-based filmmaker said authorities were ready to allow the crew to shoot in a zoo, free of cost, if the film promoted the location.