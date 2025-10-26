<p>Bengaluru: Accusations flew thick and fast as Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar went hammer and tongs at each other on Saturday.</p>.<p>The spat between the two prominent Vokkaliga leaders saw each other questioning the other’s integrity.</p>.<p>Responding to Kumaraswamy’s claims of the state government ‘robbing’ the people through the khata conversion scheme, the deputy chief minister threw the gauntlet at the former.</p>.<p><strong>Sixth guarantee</strong></p>.<p>“I am inviting you (Kumaraswamy) for an open debate. What corrupt practices have you found with the khata conversion scheme? Making corrections to the citizens’ property documents is the Congress’s sixth guarantee scheme. Instead of making the allegations, come for a debate,” said the deputy chief minister.</p>.<p>Asking Kumaraswamy to disclose the location of the site where he wished to set up an industry, Shivakumar said, “Then the state government can start acquiring land for the project.” </p>.<p>Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, dismissed Shivakumar’s challenge.</p>.<p><strong>'No moral right'</strong></p>.<p>“What moral right does Shivakumar have to talk about me? How can one have an open debate with him? He has lost his dignity. I have not minted money like him. Shivakumar must first see all the work I have done as the state’s CM,” said Kumaraswamy.</p>.<p><strong>Job portfolio</strong></p>.<p>On Shivakumar’s query about the industrial site, the Union Minister said, “Let him understand the scope of my portfolio. My job does not entail setting up factories, but involves framing policies and providing incentives.”</p>.<p><strong>Substantiate charges, says DKS</strong></p>.<p>In his earlier stint as the Bengaluru Development Minister, Shivakumar ‘swallowed’ many societies and trusts, alleged Kumaraswamy. “I have a list, and can furnish if needed,” he said.</p>.<p>Not willing to let that accusation slide, Shivakumar replied, “Reveal my defects, and I will disclose yours. Instead of resorting to blackmail, substantiate your allegations with documents and let the people decide. Kumaraswamy has the central government at his disposal, and can reveal whatever he wants about me. I have no fear.”</p>