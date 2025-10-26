Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Khata conversion: D K Shivakumar, H D Kumaraswamy trade barbs

The spat between the two prominent Vokkaliga leaders saw each other questioning the other’s integrity.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 00:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 00:31 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarH D Kumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us