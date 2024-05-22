Kishore Chandra retires, govt yet to appoint K-RERA chief

Bengaluru: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) of Karnataka, which was constituted to address the woes of home buyers, will be headless from Wednesday, as its chairman HC Kishore Chandra superannuated at the age of 65.
The state government is unlikely to appoint a replacement until the election model code of conduct is lifted.
A retired DGP-rank officer, Chandra was appointed as the chairman of K-RERA in May 2021. He bid farewell to his staff on Tuesday.
The term of the chairman is for a period of five years or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier.
As per the rules, the government is expected to issue a notification calling applications for the chairman's post. While the Chief Justice of Karnataka shortlists three candidates, the government takes the final decision.
Sources said many retired IAS and IPS officers are vying for the post, which is considered to be a powerful position. Some officers have reportedly approached the government to communicate that the post be given to a person hailing from Karnataka, instead of appointing a non-Kannadiga.
Published 21 May 2024, 20:02 IST