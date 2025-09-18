Menu
Kittur’s queen who defied the empire

Two centuries before Independence, Rani Chennamma of Kittur led her soldiers to victory against the British, only to be imprisoned after betrayal, her defiance still shaping Karnataka’s legacy of resistance.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 02:29 IST
The Kittur palace ruins.
Kittur
Karnataka NewsBelagaviKitturhistorySpectrumKittur Rani Chennamma

