Kochimul job scam: ED raids premises of Malur Congress MLA, directors

Kolar: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations, including residence and office of Malur Congress MLA and Kolar-Chikkaballapur Milk Producers’ Union Ltd chairman K Y Nanjegowda in connection with the alleged irregularities worth crores in the recruitment to the Kochimul.
The ED officials searched Nanjegowda’s houses at Kommanahalli and KR Puram in Bengaluru, his PA Harish’s house at Doddamalle, his auditor’s office in Kolar and at Nanjundeshwara Stone Crusher at Kommanahalli. The agency also raided close to 15 locations, including the Kochimul head office at Belaganahalli, premises of managing director Gopalmurthy and administrative director Nagesh’s Ramamurthy Nagar residence in Bengaluru.
The ED sleuths also searched premises of Kochimul directors Ulawadi Ashwathnarayan Babu, former bagair hukum committee member and close aide of Malur MLA Gopalappa and former Malur tahsildar among others.
ED officials obtained information from Malur tahsildar at his office. They summoned several people connected to Kochimul and MLA Nanjegowda to the latter’s house for questioning. The CRPF personnel provided security cover to ED officials during raids.
Kolar BJP MP S Muniswamy had alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 40 crore in the recruitment to 75 posts in Kochimul. “Those involved have taken kickbacks based on salary of candidate selected. The government should get it probed by CBI,” he had said. Former minister K Sudhakar too had alleged massive irregularities.