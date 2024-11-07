Kodagu murder case: Accused who escaped from police re-arrested in Rajasthan's Kota

<p>Madikeri: Ankur Rana from Haryana, accused in a murder case and who <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/man-accused-of-murdering-burning-victims-body-in-karnatakas-kodagu-escapes-police-custody-3260598">had escaped from Kodagu police</a>, has been re-arrested by police in Kota, Rajasthan.</p><p>Recently, Kodagu police had taken him to Telangana for a crime scene re-creation, during which he managed to escape on October 31. For six consecutive days, police conducted a search across Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.</p>.Baba Siddique murder case: Two more arrested.<p>Niharika (29) from Telangana, along with her friends, Bengaluru veterinarian Nikhil Maireddy (28) and Ankur Rana (30) from Haryana, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/killed-for-rs-8-crore-wife-murders-husband-in-kodagu-arrested-with-two-accomplices-3250491">allegedly murdered her third husband</a>, Ramesh Kumar from Telangana, and disposed of the body near an estate in Suntikoppa on October 8.</p><p>Only ashes and remains of the body were found. In connection with this complex case, police reviewed over 500 CCTV footage and arrested the accused on October 25.</p>