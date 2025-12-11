<p>New Delhi: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha member Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday urged the Centre to release pending insurance claims money to arecanut and pepper growers under the crop insurance scheme.</p><p>Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, he said a large number of farmers, including around 39,000 arecanut and pepper growers in Chikkamagaluru district alone, had not received their crop loss claim amounts under the crop insurance scheme.</p>.Kota Srinivas Poojary alleges foreign funding, seeks ED probe.<p>This was primarily due to the malfunctioning of the rain-gauge measurement system, he said, adding that farmers in the Malnad region of the state were protesting against the delay in claim settlement by insurance companies.</p><p>The Ministry of Agriculture should immediately seek a report from the Karnataka Chief Secretary and ensure that all eligible farmers receive their claim amounts without further delay, he urged.</p>