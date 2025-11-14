<p>Bengaluru: The four-day Krishi Mela 2025, organised by the University of Agriculture Sciences, was inaugurated at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (GKVK) by Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy here on Thursday.</p><p>On till November 16, under the theme 'Prosperous Agriculture, Developed India' (Soil, Water and Crops), the fair is positioned as a platform for connecting scientific research with farming communities to combat modern environmental challenges.</p><p>In his inaugural address, Chaluvarayaswamy highlighted the transformation of farming from a mere livelihood to a "science-based technology".</p><p>He pointed out advancements ranging from crop cultivation methods to drone technology, smart farming and climate-smart practices.</p><p>The minister said that a true agriculture revolution hinges on the "Lab to Land" vision, where the experience of farmers integrates with scientific efforts.</p><p>Acknowledging climate change, water scarcity and deteriorating soil quality as primary hurdles, Chaluvarayaswamy championed sustainable agriculture.</p>.Kumaraswamy blames Karnataka government for sugarcane crisis in Mudhol.<p>He advocated for the adoption of methods such as green leaf manure, bio-pesticides, mixed cropping systems and micro-irrigation to ensure economic benefits for farmers. He said the mela encouraged agriculture graduates to pursue self-employment and offer guidance to others.</p>.<p>Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje praised the university for its emphasis on research, noting that agricultural institutions were essential in making farming a profitable venture to attract youth.</p>.<p>Karandlaje said that a continued 'green revolution' was necessary for economic progress, highlighting the priority given to the sector by both the central and state governments.</p>.<p>Achiever farmers were felicitated on the occasion. Vice chancellor S V Suresh, principal secretary S Selvakumar and other officials were present.</p>.<p>The event marked the release of five recently developed crop varieties including grain maize CNGS-1, sunflower hybrid KBSH-88 and black turmeric CHNBT-1, along with 36 new technologies and an agriculture practitioners' handbook. The fair includes field visits, exhibitions and expert sessions.</p>