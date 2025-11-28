<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Thursday reserved its orders on the petition filed by K N Shanth Kumar, challenging the rejection of his nomination papers for post of president of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).</p>.<p>Justice Suraj Govindaraj has also restrained the electoral officer from notifying the final list, in so far as the president, till further orders.</p>.<p>The petitioner has sought a direction to quash the November 24, 2025, order passed by the electoral officer rejecting his nomination on the ground of ‘pending arrears’. The petitioner further sought directions to declare him as a valid candidate to contest the elections and directions to the electoral officer to carry on the poll process in terms of the calendar of events. It is contended by the petitioner that the arrears were paid on November 24, before the completion of the scrutiny process.</p>.<p>The counsel, appearing for the electoral officer, placed before the court the video recording of the scrutiny proceedings of November 24 related to the nomination papers for the post of president. It was submitted that the receipt for payment of arrears was available at the time of scrutiny of the papers.</p>