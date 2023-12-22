KSRP constables won't work as orderlies at homes of retired IPS officers: Govt

Bengaluru: KSRP constables will no longer work as orderlies at the homes of retired IPS/police officers, barring a few exceptions, according to a state government order.
Banadarangaiah NR, Under Secretary, Home Department (Police Services A), issued the order recently.
On December 19, Soumendu Mukherjee, ADGP (Law and Order), wrote to the ADGP (Karnataka State Reserve Police) to file a report about complying with the government order.
The chief minister had earlier sought a compliance report about the withdrawal of orderlies from the homes of retired IPS/police officers.
Bhaskar Rao requested the government to allow him to continue the orderlies' services, saying he was technically still in the police department despite taking voluntary retirement.
HC Kishore Chandra and Rupak Kumar Dutta have requested the government to allow them to use the services of KSRP personnel for security reasons.