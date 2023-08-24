KSRTC Servants C&D Regulations applicable to all RTCs: High court

“The NEKRTC and NWKRTC having been formed out of KSRTC and the employees of KSRTC having been transferred to NEKRTC and NWKRTC and they having adopted the KSRTC (C & D) Regulations 1971, those regulations being one and the same for KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC, the decision on Muniswamy’s case would be equally applicable to NEKRTC and NWKRTC, and the declaration made therein would also apply to them,” the court said.