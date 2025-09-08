<p>Mysuru: Union Minister and Mandya MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">HD Kumaraswamy</a> has held the Congress government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> responsible for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/communal-clash-during-ganesha-procession-tension-prevails-in-maddur-town-21-taken-into-custody-3716923">communal clash in Maddur town</a> of Mandya district.</p><p>In a press release issued from New Delhi, Kumaraswamy accused the government of acting in a way that displeases the Hindu community.</p><p>He said, “Some divisive forces are working to set Mandya district on fire. People should understand this and should not give them an opportunity. I have instructed the district administration to keep the miscreants under check".</p><p>Kumaraswamy alleged that the stone-pelting incident during the Ganesha immersion procession in Maddur was a result of the Congress government's poor administration. “The Congress government is responsible for such a major, terrible incident happening in Mandya district, known for its peace and tranquillity. Such incidents have never happened in this district before. In Nagamangala town, some evil forces indulged in a riot last year. Now, in Maddur, similar forces have conspired to disrupt peace,” the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said.</p><p>“Kuvempu's vision of a 'Garden of peace for all communities’ was a reality in Mandya district. But some divisive forces are systematically destroying peace. The appeasement politics of the Congress has created such a bad situation across Karnataka," he said.</p><p>“Now, everyone must cooperate to establish peace. I have already spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police and instructed them to take strict action against the miscreants," the Union Minister said.</p><p>“The Congress is making Hindus unhappy. I am not saying this for political reasons. The Congress is the cause of riots in many parts of Karnataka. The Congress is bringing about its own downfall,” he said.</p><p>“Earlier, such incidents were rare and would be reported in one or two districts. After the Congress government came to power, they are happening unabated in all parts of every district. This situation has spread throughout the State under the Congress administration. All this is happening because of appeasement politics," the Union Minister said.</p>