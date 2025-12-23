<p>New Delhi: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=HD%20Kumaraswamy"> H D Kumaraswamy </a>on Tuesday urged Railway Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ashwini%20Vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> to start a Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa via Hassan, Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar, citing completed electrification & rising demand to boost coastal connectivity, tourism and regional growth.</p><p>"With the successful completion of electrification across the Western Ghat section between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road, the route is now operationally well-positioned for the introduction of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Vande%20Bharat">Vande Bhara</a>t Express service," the JD (S) leader said in a letter. </p><p>"Bengaluru and Madgaon (Goa) via Hassan, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, and Karwar corridor serves a large and diverse passenger base, including travellers for tourism, pilgrimage, education, and professional engagements," he added. </p><p>Enhanced connectivity along this route would significantly strengthen the link between Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, and the major commercial ports, and tourism centres of coastal Karnataka and Goa, he said. </p><p>Kumaraswamy requested the railway minister to direct concerned authorities of South Western Railway to examine its feasibility and take appropriate action. </p><p>"The introduction of this service would address growing passenger demand, promote regional economic activity, boost tourism, and further inter-state connectivity-fully aligned with the Government's vision of an integrated, efficient, and modern rail network, " Kumaraswamy said. </p>