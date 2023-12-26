Kumaraswamy to attend Prana Pratishtha of Lord Ram on Jan 22

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he would attend the Prana Pratishtha of Lord Ram at the grand Rama temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

The JD(S) second-in-command said in a statement that he received a formal invitation by the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Trust to attend the event.

According to Kumaraswamy, leaders of the trust, who visited his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday, gave him an invitation letter and requested him to participate in the programme along with his family.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Sankah Pramukh Ram Lal and others invited Kumaraswamy and his wife Anita Kumaraswamy, their son Nikhil Kumaraswamy on behalf of the Trust.