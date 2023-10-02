Kurubas likely to press for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s 5-year term

“Being the KPCC president, D K Shivakumar was also a natural aspirant for CM’s post, along with Siddaramaiah. But the latter managed to get a second term. With Dalits and now Lingayats joining the chorus for replacing Siddaramaiah as CM, it is natural for the Kurubas to rally behind Siddaramaiah and he must be allowed to complete his term,” the source said.