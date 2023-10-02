Kurubas likely to press for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s 5-year term

A two-day convention of the Kuruba community begins in Belagavi from Monday.
The convention is likely to pass an unanimous resolution demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah be allowed to complete his five-year term in office.
The convention is being organised by the Shepherds India International (SII).
The SII is a countrywide Kuruba body, founded by BJP MLC Adaguru Vishwanath in 2014.
A senior Kuruba Congress leader told DH that of late, demands for replacing Siddaramaiah as the chief minister midway are growing within the party.
They are becoming louder, with the Vokkaligas, Dalits and now the Lingayats, eyeing the chief minister’s post.
Rallying behind Siddu
“Being the KPCC president, D K Shivakumar was also a natural aspirant for CM’s post, along with Siddaramaiah. But the latter managed to get a second term. With Dalits and now Lingayats joining the chorus for replacing Siddaramaiah as CM, it is natural for the Kurubas to rally behind Siddaramaiah and he must be allowed to complete his term,” the source said.