Lok Sabha polls 2024 | India will go back 15 years if BJP wins, says Dimple Yadav

On the BJP's '400 paar' slogan, she said, "In UP also they are saying that they will win all 80 seats. They (BJP) are experts in lying. But people are understanding their lies and will give a befitting reply to them."

"They welcome the most corrupt people in their party. The BJP is a dry cleaning machine that does everything for political gains," Yadav said while replying to a question on the BJP's charge of opposition parties encouraging 'dynastic politics'.