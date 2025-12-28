<p>Bengaluru: Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming credit over Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn’s investment in Karnataka, Rajya Sabha BJP member Lahar Singh Siroya on Saturday demanded a White Paper on companies that ditched Karnataka under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>“Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders, who were jumping around saying that Indian economy is ‘dead’, are now claiming credit for investment in Karnataka. Can a multinational company invest in India without the union government being involved?” Siroya said in a statement.</p>.<p>Siroya said Rahul and “his minions” had endorsed US president Donald Trump describing India as a ‘dead economy’.</p>.Karnataka power tussle intensifies: Parameshwara's supporters protest outside Congress HQ, demanding Dalit CM.<p>“Now, without batting an eyelid, they claim credit for Foxconn’s investment and job-creation in Karnataka. If the NDA government under Modi had not worked meticulously in the last 12 years to create a positive investment climate, maintain fiscal discipline and a high rate of economic growth, would any multinational company have even considered any investment in India?” the BJP leader said. </p>.<p>“Also, the legacy of Karnataka as a technology hub does not belong to Congress alone. Successive governments from the 1980s have made it their consistent policy to promote technology and nurture engineering talent,” Siroya said.</p>.<p>“Can Siddaramaiah’s government claim any vision other than splitting up castes, promoting Ahinda agenda and creating chaos by promoting urban-Naxals?,” he said.</p>