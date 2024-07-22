Land unavailable for cemeteries, playgrounds: Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda

“Not just cemeteries, there's no space to provide playgrounds for children, power stations, hospitals and anganwadis,” Gowda said. “There are 12,000 applications seeking land for anganwadis, which I’ve not been able to provide. I was pulled up by the chief minister for this,” he said.

Gowda said it has come to this because lands have been granted for various purposes over the years. “We've granted so much land that we have to buy land now.”

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad said the problem concerning cemeteries can be addressed with proper urban planning. “The fundamental problem is that land for cemeteries and playgrounds isn’t being earmarked while urban planning,” he said.

To another question by Hagaribommanahalli JD(S) MLA Nemiraj Naik on the availability of government lands, Gowda said his department has put together a registry.

“There are 14.5 lakh acres of government land. We’ve developed an online app. We now have village-level data with digital maps,” Gowda said. “The village accountant will have to verify and report any encroachments,” he said, adding that authorities have been instructed to remove encroachment of cemeteries and lakes on priority.