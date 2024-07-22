Land unavailable for cemeteries, playgrounds: Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda

Bengaluru: The government is struggling to find land for cemeteries, playgrounds, hospitals and other public services, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Assembly on Monday, laying bare the seriousness of the situation.
“The government is having to buy land for the purpose of cemeteries,” Gowda said. He was responding to Harihar BJP MLA Harish B P who sought more space for cemeteries in his constituency. The government spent Rs 50 crore last year to buy land for cemeteries, Gowda said.
“There are no lands available for cemeteries. Our principal secretary has to appear before the High Court once a week for several cases being heard on the lack of cemeteries,” Gowda said.
“Not just cemeteries, there's no space to provide playgrounds for children, power stations, hospitals and anganwadis,” Gowda said. “There are 12,000 applications seeking land for anganwadis, which I’ve not been able to provide. I was pulled up by the chief minister for this,” he said.
Gowda said it has come to this because lands have been granted for various purposes over the years. “We've granted so much land that we have to buy land now.”
Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad said the problem concerning cemeteries can be addressed with proper urban planning. “The fundamental problem is that land for cemeteries and playgrounds isn’t being earmarked while urban planning,” he said.
To another question by Hagaribommanahalli JD(S) MLA Nemiraj Naik on the availability of government lands, Gowda said his department has put together a registry.
“There are 14.5 lakh acres of government land. We’ve developed an online app. We now have village-level data with digital maps,” Gowda said. “The village accountant will have to verify and report any encroachments,” he said, adding that authorities have been instructed to remove encroachment of cemeteries and lakes on priority.
Published 22 July 2024, 10:53 IST